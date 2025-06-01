Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

