Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 21,700,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.26. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

