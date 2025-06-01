California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PLNT opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.