California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.