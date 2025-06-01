California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CHE opened at $574.62 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $866,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,319,148.22. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,120. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

