California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 93,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

QRVO stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.43, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

