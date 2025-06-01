California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,601 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

