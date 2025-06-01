BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 2,988,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BYD Stock Down 4.4%

BYDDF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.09. BYD has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.91 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BYD in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.