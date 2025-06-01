Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys Shares of 750 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

