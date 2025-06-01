Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,121,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,124,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.