BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.