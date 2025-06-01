BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $317,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 312.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 218,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.35%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

