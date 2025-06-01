BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

