BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LYV stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,812 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.