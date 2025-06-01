Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

