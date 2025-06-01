Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $321,225.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00.

BFAM opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Wall Street Zen raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

