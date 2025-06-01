Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $4.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

