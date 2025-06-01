Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $4.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.93.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
