Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $243,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,083,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 310,008 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the first quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,382. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.