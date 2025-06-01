Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

