Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

