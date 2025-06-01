Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 50.8% in May

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9%

BJDX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.40. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $316.92.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.