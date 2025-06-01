Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.92. Approximately 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLN

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.