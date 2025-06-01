Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or provide services for immersive VR technologies—such as headsets, software platforms and related hardware. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of the VR market, which is driven by advances in technology, expanding consumer adoption and a broadening range of applications from gaming to enterprise training. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $643.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,876,623. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,612,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06 and a beta of -0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Further Reading