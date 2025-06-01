Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,214 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $214.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $215.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

