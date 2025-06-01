Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.80.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRNS shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

