Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Atos Trading Down 65.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

