Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 188077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.43.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

