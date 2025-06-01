ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $104.40 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

