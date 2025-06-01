Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.