Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $62,578,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.5%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.