Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $82.20

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. Lumentum has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,904.59. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,764. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

