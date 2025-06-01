Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

