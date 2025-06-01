AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

