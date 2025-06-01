American National Bank & Trust Sells 786 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

