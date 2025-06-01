American National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 93.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

