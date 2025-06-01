Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,875 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 2.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after buying an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

TTE opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

