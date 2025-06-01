Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and traded as high as $23.31. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 645 shares traded.
Aker BP ASA Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.
About Aker BP ASA
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
