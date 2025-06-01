Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Air France-KLM SA (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 51,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 50,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers.

