Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,384 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.70% of Agilysys worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after buying an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 729.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after buying an additional 350,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after buying an additional 310,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,437,000 after buying an additional 294,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 0.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

