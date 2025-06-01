Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

