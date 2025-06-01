Advisory Alpha LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,094,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

