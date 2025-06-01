Advisory Alpha LLC Has $335,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $203.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

