Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $381.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.18.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.47.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

