AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 381 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

