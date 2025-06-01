AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

