AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

