AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $761,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 116,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

