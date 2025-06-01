AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

