AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,105 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,874.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,220,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,861,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,547,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 92,674 shares during the period. Finally, Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $469.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

