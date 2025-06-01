Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

